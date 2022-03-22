Ben Everitt MP column: 'I am determined to help stamp out wave of knife crime in Milton Keynes'

Knife crime destroys lives and families. I am determined to do everything we can to stamp it out across the country and specifically here in Milton Keynes. We’ve sadly recently seen the devastating effects of young people carrying blades on the streets of MK.

Although last month’s tragic fatal event did not actually take place on the Milton Keynes College campus, their staff and some students were first on the scene to treat the victim. I know how much of an impact this would have had on staff and students. I was reassured to hear from the College who told me they have been offering support to staff and students in the wake of the incident.

Last month I met with Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber and a local inspector from Thames Valley Police. We went for a neighbourhood walkabout in Oldbrook to discuss knife crime and what more we can do to prevent it. Obviously this includes getting more officers on our streets and this is a priority for me. It has been since I was elected and it always will be. The numbers are promising. We’ve exceeded the target we set ourselves two years ago. By the end of this month our local force, Thames Valley Police, will have more officers than ever before at 4,615. That includes 61 extra officers in Milton Keynes over the last two years. But I’m not going to stop pushing for more.

Ben with police and PCC

I’m also keen to maximise the use of Section 60 Stop and Searches in MK. People should know that if they carry a knife, the police can search and arrest them. And we need to ensure the courts and CPS work with the police to ensure there are real deterrents to possessing a knife on our streets. I raised this specific issue with the Policing Minister Kit Malthouse in the House of Commons. I’ve also written to the Home Secretary Priti Patel raising the issue of knife crime and invited her to come to Milton Keynes to discuss what more can be done to stop these horrific murders.

There’s plenty more to do alongside catching and locking up people that carry knifes. I’m pleased Thames Valley Police have been allocated over £900,000 from the Government as part of the Safer Streets Fund and the Violence Reduction Unit. There’s been millions of pounds in Government funding over the last few years and it’s aimed at early intervention and prevention.

Nobody wants to see another life taken on the streets of Milton Keynes and I will continue to work closely with our local police force, the Police and Crime Commissioner, the Government and other organisations to ensure we are doing all we can to keep the people of Milton Keynes safe.