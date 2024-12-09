Black people in Milton Keynes more than three times as likely to experience forceful policing as white people

By Sally Murrer
Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:40 BST
New figures have shown that black people in the Milton Keynes policing area are more than three times as likely to experience forceful policing as white people.

Civil rights organisation the Runnymede Trust called the figures "shameful” and called on police forces to investigate alternative approaches to policing.

Most Popular

Home Office figures show people from black ethnic groups were 3.2 times as likely to be targeted by police use of force than white people across England and Wales, excluding the Met Police, in the year to March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Thames Valley police area, forceful tactics including restraint and unarmed use of force were used 4,317 times against black individuals and 27,135 times against white people this year.

A police officer uses a Taser.placeholder image
A police officer uses a Taser.

This suggests black people are 3.4 times as likely to experience force from the police as white people.

Stephen Walcott, senior researcher at the Runnymede Trust, said the racial disparities and the overall increase in the use of forceful tactics are "equally concerning" as they are "violent and harmful".

He added: "We must look towards alternatives to crime and harm prevention, which reduces the likelihood of police contact and eliminates the reliance of 'tough on crime' approaches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That means meaningful investment into communities and societal infrastructure that addresses the social and material conditions which lead to crime and allow harm to thrive."

A National Police Chiefs' Council spokesperson said it is working to understand the "disproportionality" in how race and ethnicity feature in police use of force statistics.

They added it remains committed to the Police Race Action Plan aimed at building "an inclusive, anti-racist organisation" and addressing the discrimination faced by black people who work within or interact with the police.

A Home Office Spokesperson said: "Our police regularly put themselves in harm’s way to keep our streets safe, but nobody should be treated differently based on their race or ethnicity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All police use of force should be reasonable, proportionate and necessary.

"When officers take the difficult decision to deploy force they are accountable through the law for their actions, and it is important that there can be scrutiny by the people they serve."

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice