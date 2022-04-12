Bleed control kits distributed in Milton Keynes town to save the lives of future stab victims

The kits, which could save the lives of stab victims, were supplied by Bletchley Milton Keynes Lions Club and Bletchley Park councillors, with the

help of Leon Residents Association.

The Lions and Bletchley council have been at the forefront of an initiative to see bleed control kits become available in public places.

Pubs and venues have been presented with bleed control kits

A spokesman for the Lions said: “These kits are not just about treating people who are stabbed. They could be effectively used on car crash victims too, or anyone who has an accident.

“The average time it takes an ambulance crew to get to the scene of an accident is seven minutes. Catastrophic bleeding from a trauma injury such as a stabbing, shooting or road traffic collision can prove fatal in three to five minutes.

"With these kits in various locations in Bletchley, this will reduce the death rate of such sad events.”

The spokesman added: “The kits are not going to solve knife crime, but it is going to help save lives”

The small bags cost £96 each and contain pressure bandages, tourniquets, a chest seal dressing and other medical equipment that can by used by any member of the public to stop someone from literally bleeding to death.

The idea is to place the kits in easily accessible places such as pubs or all-night supermarkets and shops so they can be quickly reached in an emergency.