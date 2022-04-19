Bleed control kits for stab victims installed at two Milton Keynes leisure centres

The kits have been installed at Bletchley Leisure Centre and Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion and contain pressure bandages, tourniquets, a chest seal dressing and other medical equipment that can stop stab victims from bleeding to death.

They were provided as collaboration between InspireAll Leisure and Family Support Services and Conservative Councillor James Lancaster.

The campaign to install the £96 kits in public places was originally launched by the family of Jay Fathers, an 18-year-old man who was a victim of knife crime.

The bleed control kits were installed in two leisure centres

Over the past four months there have been four fatal stabbings in MK and local Conservatives have been supporting the campaign for more bleed control kits.

Cllr James Lancaster said: “You never know when they will be of use so it’s good to have them around to save a life if needed.”