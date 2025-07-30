A Bletchley man has been jailed for six years for sexual activity with a girl

A Bletchley sex offender has been jailed for six years for abusing a girl in what police described as a “disgusting betrayal of trust.”

Elvis Nosakhare, 41, of Sheelin Grove, met the mother of the victim through online dating before abusing her daughter.

As well as the six-year jail sentence Nosakhare has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and issued with a restraining order.

At a trial earlier this year Nosakhare was found guilty at a trial of two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl and three counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl.

The offences took place in the Thames Valley.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bryn Smith from the force’s Child Abuse Unit said: “I want to commend the victim for her bravery throughout both the investigation and court proceedings.

“I hope that Elvis Nosakhare’s conviction and sentence gives her some sense of justice.

“I would encourage anyone with information about sexual offences and victims of sexual offences to contact the police.

“You will be listened to and supported by experienced officers and staff.

“You can contact the force in many ways, by calling 101, via our website, or by visiting a police station.”