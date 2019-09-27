Bletchley thug pleads guilty to 'terrifying' armed robbery at Co-op shop

A thug from Bletchley has pleaded guilty to armed robbery after he and another man threatened Co-op staff with batons and knives.

On Monday evening, Karl Partridge, 23, of Bletchley, and his accomplice Adam Pennington, 22, entered the convenience store in Bird's Hill, Heath and Reach, threatening staff with weapons.

News

The pair then made off with a till but their getaway car was involved in a crash, and both were arrested soon after.

Appearing before Luton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Partridge pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Pennington, of Dunstable, also pleaded guilty to robbery, and for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

Detective Sergeant Ian Holden, said: “I am pleased that these two pleaded guilty to this terrifying armed robbery, which caused a great amount of distress to the staff in the shop. I believe they would have gone on to re-offend, had they not been caught so early on.

“We do not tolerate this kind of behaviour and will do all we can to find such offenders and being them to justice. I hope they go on to receive a custodial sentence that reflects the severity of their actions.”