Bletchley woman arrested and taken to court after failing to appear for drug offences case

A 35-year old woman was detained for court after failing to appear in May. Photo: Jane Russell / National World

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a woman from Bletchley has been detained for court on warrant after failing to appear for a drug offences case back in May.

Crystal-Precious Bowler, aged 35, of Bletchley, was arrested last Wednesday September 3 after she failed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on May 20 this year in connection with a drug offences investigation.

Bowler was remanded in custody and appeared at the same court on the same day, Thames Valley Police announced on Tuesday, September 9.

She was released on court bail and is due to appear at the same court on 28 November.