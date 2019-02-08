Body found in Milton Keynes identified as missing man Stephen Keogh

Human remains found in Bletchley has been identified as a man who had been missing for nearly four years.

Stephen Keogh, 38, who disappeared in May 2015, was discovered by a member of the public in an old 250 metre long tunnel in woodland near Granby Court flats on January 21.

Officers attended and carried out a 'complex operation' to remove the man’s body from the site.

His death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Glister, of Milton Keynes Force CID, said: “Identification of a body located in Bletchley last month has taken place and determined this is Stephen Keogh, who has been missing for more than three years.

“Stephen’s death continues to be unexplained but is not currently being treated as suspicious. Our thoughts are with his family at this exceptionally difficult time.”