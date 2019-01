Police was called to a report of a man found on a canal tow path on Friday morning.

The body was found near the Galleon Inn off Old Wolverton Road in Wolverton shortly after 11.10am.

Police news

Officers attended and found a man deceased.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

The man's next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.