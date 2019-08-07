Body of Milton Keynes teenager found in Madagascar

The body of Alana Cutland has been found after she fell from a light aircraft last month.

The 19-year-old Cambridge University student was studying natural sciences at Robinson College and was on an internship in Madagascar at the time of her death.

Police had initially thought the body of Ms Cutland would never be found, but the body was discovered yesterday (August 6) local police chief Sinola Nomenjahary confirmed.

In a statement released through the Foreign Office last week, Ms Cutland's family said they were heartbroken at the death of "a bright, independent young woman."

