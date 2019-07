The body of a 27-year-old man has been found at a flat in Milton Keynes.

Police were called to a property in Vespasian Road, Fairfields, at 2.31am on Saturday and found the body.

Vespasian Road, Fairfields, MK

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

A police spokesman said: "The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers."