An 11-year-old boy was assaulted when cycling on his own along a cycle path in Milton Keynes on Saturday August 14.

Thames Valley Police officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed this assault.

The incident took place between 2.15pm and 2.30pm when the boy was cycling on the Redway in Greenleys, near to the Greenleys First School.

He was approached by a girl aged around 14 or 15 years old. The girl began talking to the boy, before she then punched him in the face, which caused reddening to the boy’s ear. The offender then cycled away. The victim did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as white with long dark hair, she was riding a dark blue BMX with golden rims around the wheels.

Investigating officer PC Gemma Gibbs, of Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal for witnesses to this incident, or anyone that may have information on it.

