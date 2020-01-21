Boy, 15, arrested after pupil stabbed at Milton Keynes school, police to increase presence

Thames Valley Police has arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with an assault.

At 10.55am officers were called to Stantonbury International School, Milton Keynes following an incident in which a boy received a small puncture wound to his back. At this stage his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and he remains in custody at this time. And police have moved to reassure concerned parents.

Superintendent Marc Tarbit, LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, said: “Officers are investigating this incident in which a boy has been injured.

“We have made an arrest and we are carrying out further enquiries.

“Officers are on scene and we are working closely with the school to offer support to them and pupils and parents at the school.

“Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence whilst our enquiries continue.”

