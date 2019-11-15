Boy, 15, charged with double murder and attempted murders in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with a double murder investigation in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes.

The boy, from Milton Keynes, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Thursday (14/11) and subsequently has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He will appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Two other people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.

The charges are in connection with the deaths of Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, who were stabbed to death at a house party in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, on 19 October this year.