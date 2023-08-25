Boy, 15, from Milton Keynes charged with assault and carrying an offensive weapon

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an assault in Milton Keynes.

The teenager, from Milton Keynes, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged by postal requisition on August 9 with one count each of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charges relate to an assault on a teenage boy on Permayne in New Bradwell, at around 4.30pm on September 10 last year.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with assault and carrying an offensive weapon

The defendant is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (29/8).

> Magistrates are trained, unpaid members of their local community, who work part-time and deal with less serious criminal cases, such as minor theft, criminal damage, public disorder and motoring offences.