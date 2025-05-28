Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of assault after man was car-jacked outside Popworld in Milton Keynes

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed after an incident in which a man was car-jacked outside Popworld in Milton Keynes.

At approximately 10.05pm on Sunday (25/5) the victim, a man in his 20s, was in his car, which was parked opposite 12th Street Burgers and Popworld on Lower Twelfth Street when two boys unknown to him approached him. An altercation took place, during which the boys stole the victim’s car, a grey Honda Civic.

The first boy is described as white and was wearing a bright pink shirt – which was removed as the altercation began – shorts and trainers. The second boy is described as white and was wearing a light coloured polo shirt, which was also removed as the altercation began, a white vest top, grey jeans and trainers.

A 16-year-old boy from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident. He has since been released on police bail until 19 August.

The incident happened opposite 12th Street Burgers and Popworld on Lower Twelfth Street. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Grace Boland said: “I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this incident to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who had any interaction with the two boys matching the descriptions of the offenders between 10pm and 10.30pm on Sunday 25 May or anybody who was in the area and saw what happened.

“I would also like to hear from anyone with video or dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

“You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250257740.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”