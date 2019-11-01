Boy, 16, charged in relation to double murder in Milton Keynes

A 16-year-old boy has become the third person charged with the murders of teenagers Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice.

The pair were stabbed to death at a house in Emerson Valley on Saturday, October 19.

Ben (left) and Dom

Yesterday, October 31, a 16-year-old boy from Milton Keynes was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The boy has been remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today, November 1.

> Charlie Chandler, aged 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley and Earl Bevans, aged 22, of no fixed abode, were charged last week in connection with the incident.