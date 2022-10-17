Boy, 16, given referral order after carrying large knife in Milton Keynes
The order means he must meet with his Youth Offending Service worker at least fortnightly
A boy who is too young to be legally named has been sentenced for carrying a knife in Milton Keynes.
The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Last week, at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court, he was sentenced to a nine month referral order.
This mean he must meet with a Youth Offending Service worker at least fortnightly, possibly complete some unpaid work in the community and work on any issues that led him to offend.
The youngster was arrested for an unrelated matter on Monday last week when police found a black kitchen knife in his bag.
He appeared before magistrates the following day.
Investigating officer, DC Grant said: “It is not acceptable behaviour in any circumstances, and you are more likely to become a victim of knife crime yourself if you choose to carry a knife.”