A boy who is too young to be legally named has been sentenced for carrying a knife in Milton Keynes.

The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Last week, at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court, he was sentenced to a nine month referral order.

The boy was given a nine month referral order

This mean he must meet with a Youth Offending Service worker at least fortnightly, possibly complete some unpaid work in the community and work on any issues that led him to offend.

The youngster was arrested for an unrelated matter on Monday last week when police found a black kitchen knife in his bag.

He appeared before magistrates the following day.