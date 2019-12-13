Boy, 16, robbed at knifepoint on Milton Keynes footbridge

Police are releasing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following a robbery in Milton Keynes.

On Wednesday, October 23, a 16-year-old boy was walking home from Station Square across the footbridge into Loughton when he was approached by a man asking for directions.

Do you recognise this man?

The man then demanded his wallet and pulled back his coat to reveal a knife.

The boy handed over his wallet before running away. A card from the stolen wallet was later used.

It happened at around 2.30pm.

Designated investigator Katie Pollard said: “We believe the man in these CCTV images may have vital information that could assist our investigation.

“Therefore, I am appealing for anyone who recognises the man in these images, or if you believe it could be you, to come forward by calling us on 101 or making a report online quoting reference 43190330452.

“Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”