Boy, 17, and man, 18, arrested in connection with a series of sexual assaults while riding e-scooters in Milton Keynes

Police officers investigating a series of sexual assaults in the Milton Keynes area have made two arrests.

A 17-year-old boy from Wolverton was arrested on Wednesday (22/9) and an 18-year-old man was arrested yesterday (23/9) both on suspicion of sexual assault.

They have both been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

The arrests are in connection with a series of offences that occurred between 9 and 23 September in Wolverton, Bletchley and Stacey Bushes.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Raffield said: “These arrests are in connection with a series of incidents, involving males who were on e-scooters, and our investigation is continuing.

“I would urge anybody who believes that they witnessed any of the incidents to contact the force on 101 or via the website, quoting reference number 43210405955 or for 100% anonymity, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.