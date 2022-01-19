Boy, 17, arrested in connection with murder of 44-year-old man in Milton Keynes

A 17-year-old boy was arrested last night on suspicion of the murder of a 44-year-old man in Bletchley.

The boy is still in police custody today. He is one of three people arrested since a man died after a stabbing incident in Buttermere Close, on the Lakes Estate, on Monday.

A 40-year-old man from Milton Keynes was one of those arrested, but he remains in hospital.

The incident happened in Buttermere Close, Bletchley

A 23-year-old man from Milton Keynes arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.