Boy, 17, arrested in connection with murder of 44-year-old man in Milton Keynes
He is one of three people now arrested
A 17-year-old boy was arrested last night on suspicion of the murder of a 44-year-old man in Bletchley.
The boy is still in police custody today. He is one of three people arrested since a man died after a stabbing incident in Buttermere Close, on the Lakes Estate, on Monday.
A 40-year-old man from Milton Keynes was one of those arrested, but he remains in hospital.
A 23-year-old man from Milton Keynes arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
A post-mortem examination of the victim is scheduled for tomorrow, after which formal identification will take place.