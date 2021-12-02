Boy, 17, convicted of murder in Milton Keynes

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has today been convicted of murder in Milton Keynes.

The teenager was today convicted by unanimous verdict of murdering fellow 17-year-old Lewis Wenman in an altercation on a city estate street. Sentencing will follow.

'Polite and respectful' Lewis, a former Milton Keynes Academy student, sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital but sadly died shortly afterwards.

The verdict was unanimous

Police were called to Tyburn Avenue in November 2020 after receiving reports about the altercation.

A murder investigation was launched and the 17-year-old boy was arrested. He was charged with murder on 10 November last year.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said following the conviction at Aylesbury Crown Court: “The death of Lewis Wenman on 7 November last year has devastated his family.

“Lewis died having been stabbed three times during an attack in Springfield. There was absolutely no justification for this incident that resulted in Lewis losing his life in front of two friends who tried to save him along with the attending police officers, ambulance crews and the staff at Milton Keynes A&E department."

Victim Lewis Wenman

DI Blaik added: “I would like to pay tribute to Lewis’s family for their support of the investigation over the last 12 months. During the trial, they have had to listen to the detail of what happened that night and watch parts of the incident captured on a CCTV. They have conducted themselves with absolute dignity throughout.

“The conviction today will never bring any closure to the family but I hope it will go some way in helping the grieving process knowing the person responsible has been convicted of Lewis’s murder.

“This is another example of how knives really do ruins lives.”