Boy aged just 16 charged with possessing knife, heroin and crack cocaine in Milton Keynes town centre

The boy, who lives in MK, was stopped by police officers in Bletchley and searched earlier this week.

He has now been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

A police spokesman said: “These charges arise from officers conducting a stop and search close to Queensway, Bletchley on Tuesday evening, where a substantial amount of drugs and a sword were recovered.”

The spokesman added: “If you know anybody who is carrying weapons or involved in drug supply, you can tell us here or you can submit an anonymous report via Crimestoppers here.”

Last month police launched Operation Deter after the city was rocked by four murders committed over just a 13-week period involving bladed weapons.