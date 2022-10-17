Boy assaulted by balaclava-clad man who stole his phone in a Milton Keynes park

A boy from Milton Keynes was mugged and attacked while sitting on a park bench in Milton Keynes.

Last Saturday (8 October), at around 3.15pm in Western Road Recreation Park in Wolverton a phone was stolen from the victim.

The boy in his teens was sat down when the offender came and sat beside him, immediately grabbing his phone.

The offender was wearing a balaclava

Moments later he grabbed the boy by the neck, eventually relenting and subsequently fleeing towards Wolverton swimming pool with the victim’s mobile phone.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the boy was not injured during the mugging.

Witness reports state the offender is a black man, who is around five foot 10 inches tall, and of a slim build.

He is believed to be in his late teens to early twenties and was wearing a black balaclava, black clothing and black trainers.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Laura Smith, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220452279.