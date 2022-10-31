Boy charged after police find machete and large amount of drugs in car in Milton Keynes
Cocaine and cannabis were discovered
A 17 year old boy from Milton Keynes has been charged and remanded in custody following a police search of a car in Stony Stratford.
Officers conducted a stop check in the vehicle in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) morning.
A “substantial” amount of drugs and a large machete were found, they say.
The teenager has been charge with possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis as well as possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is due to appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates Court today (Monday).
A police spokesman said: “If you know anybody who is involved in drug supply or carrying weapons, you can tell us here or you can submit an anonymous report via Crimestoppers.”