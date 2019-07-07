Boy stabbed in mass fight in Milton Keynes

A boy was stabbed during a fight between up to 20 people on a city estate.

The altercation broke out at 6.50pm on Saturday in Weavers Hill, Fullers Slade.

Police say a large number of people, possibly around 20, were involved.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital and has now. been discharged. Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to an incident of grievous bodily harm in Milton Keynes.

Another teenage boy sustained a minor slash wound but he did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Adam Billingham said: ““Two young boys ended up with injuries, fortunately their injuries were minor but it could have been much worse.".

He is asking for any wirnesses, or anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage of the group, to call police on 101, quoting 43190205195 or make a report online.

People can also make a report by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.