Boy too young to be legally named is charged with murder in Milton Keynes

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the death of 44-year-old Lewis Butler.

The boy, who is too young to be legally names, has also been charged with one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent..

The charge are in connection with an incident in Buttermere Close, Bletchley on Monday evening.

Lewis Butler, from Bletchley, was found in the street at about 11pm on Monday and a post-mortem examination later found the cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen.

Another man, aged 40, was taken to hospital for a stab wound to his back and he remains in a stable condition.

Meanwhile Mr Butler's next of kin are being supported by trained officers.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Lewis at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.