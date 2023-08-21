Boy too young to be named is charged with assault and possessing weapon in Milton Keynes

A boy who is too young to be named has been charged with assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

His arrest follows an incident in Permayne, New Bradwell.

The boy is 15 so his identity is legally protected.

The boy will appear in court later this month

He has been charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

The charge relates to an incident on 10 September in Permayne, in which a teenage boy was assaulted. The victim was not seriously injured.