Brave resident fought off gang of masked men armed with baseball bat as they tried to burgle his Milton Keynes home

The man was in the living room of his property on Purcell Way, Eaton Leys, when there was a loud bang at the window at around 9.45pm on Saturday.

He drew back the curtains to find three masked males, all dressed in black and armed with baseball bats.

One of the offenders pulled the window so forcefully that it came off its hinges as he demanded to be let inside.

Police are seeking witnesses to the aggravated burglary

The men attempted to get into the property and one of them struck the victim on the head with a baseball bat through the window, causing minor injuries.

But the plucky resident managed to fend off the offenders, say police, and they left empty-handed in a silver or grey SUV.

The vehicle is believed to be a new Citroen C5 Aircross with rear-tinted windows and they drove off via Purcell Way, Kitchener Drive and onto the A4146 towards Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout.

The victim was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital for further treatment but he has since been discharged.

Detective Constable Paul Cushing-Cena, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident to please get in touch with us.

“The whole incident lasted one to two minutes and the location backs onto a residential car park that is overlooked by numerous flat windows and several residential houses that would have been able to see it.

“Further, there is only one entrance/exit to the estate, so I am hopeful someone did witness the incident and can help us with our investigation.”

The DC added: “I am particularly interested in identifying the vehicle that was used by the offenders to leave the scene so if anyone can help with that, please come forward.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220290792.