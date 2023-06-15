Brave victim of Milton Keynes rapist speaks out about her ordeal and praises police

A young woman whose life fell apart when she was raped has bravely waived her right to anonymity in a bid to encourage other victims to come forward.

Kayleigh Keasley, 24, was raped after a night out at a city club in December 2019, but has only recently seen the man responsible put behind bars for his crime.

She had to undergo two court trials, giving evidence behind a curtain to shield her from her attacker, after the first trial ended in a hung jury.

And, even though justice has been done and the rapist, 26-year-old Craig Burnikell from Coffee Hall, is now serving an eight year sentence, Kayleigh still feels “dirty, worthless and violated”.

She had been on a night out at Revolutions in CMK when Burnikell, an HGV driver and friend of a friend, offered to share taxi with her to their respective homes.

"The arrangement was that the taxi would drop him off first, then take me on to Bletchley,” said Kayleigh.

They arrived at Burnikell’s Coffee Hall home and Kayleigh asked the cab driver to wait while she popped in to use his loo. But moments later, she returned to find her phone and her bag had gone missing.

Rapist Craig Burnikell has been jailed for 8 years

“I searched and searched for about 45 minutes. I couldn’t pay the taxi driver without them. Eventually I agreed to stay the night at Craig’s, in a separate room.”

Later it was discovered this was probably a ploy, as Kayleigh’s bag was found the following day underneath Burnikell’s car.

"I went to sleep then suddenly woke up and the rape was happening. I was drifting in and out of consciousness and couldn’t find the strength to stop it. I wanted to fight him off, but I couldn’t move.

"Looking back, I was sure my drink had been spiked, which explains why I was unable to move.”

"I was powerless – it was horrible. I still feel dirty and violated. I have problems getting into relationships because I feel worthless, and I have major trust issues with men.”

Burnikell’s defence was that Kayleigh was a willing partner and, because she was bigger than him, could have fought him if had she wished.

But police believed her version of events immediately, as did a majority jury at Aylesbury Crown Court in April.

"They couldn’t do a hair test to prove my drink had been spiked because my hair is bleached. But they took me seriously. Police were amazing – they were supportive, sympathetic and were 100% behind me,” she said.

"I want other women to know there is nothing to be afraid or ashamed about by reporting it. Some people are too scared to report a rape but honestly, I could not have asked for better treatment from the police.”

Kayleigh, who works for a security company, has also launched a petition urging the government not to grant bail to defendants awaiting trail for rape in case they reoffend during that time.