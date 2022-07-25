Breaking: Crafty pickpockets at loose on Milton Keynes estate - and they're accompanied by small children

A woman was walking her dog in Stantonbury at around 2pm this afternoon when she was approached b y two adult females with two young children.

One of the females, together with the children, approached the resident’s dog and started making a fuss of it.

While they were doing that, the second female attempted to rifle through the resident’s handbag, say police.

Police have issued a warning

"Luckily she was eagle-eyed enough to spot what was happening and challenged them before anything was taken,” said a police spokesman.

He added: “Pickpockets often work together to distract their victims, and they are so light handed and quick that victims often don't realise what happened until much later.”

Police are urging people to be cautious when out and keep their bags zipped up.