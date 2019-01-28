Brutal assault sparks witness appeal in Milton Keynes

Police are releasing CCTV of man we believe may have information to assist them in their investigation.

At around 3.20am on Sunday January 13, two men in their twenties were walking past Xscape, Milton Keynes, when they were approached by a group of men who began goading them.

Do you recognise this man?

sThe victims have ignored the group and continued to walk home.

One of the men from the group has then punched one of the men in the face, and the victim has pushed him away. Another of the group has also tried to assault him but he has also pushed him away.

The second victim was grabbed in a headlock and is thought to have received a knee to the face.

The first victim received a fracture to his face, and the second victim sustained bruising to his face.

Both men received hospital treatment but have since been discharged.

Investigating officer, PC Jade Blaikie of the Investigation Hub based at Milton Keynes, said: “We are releasing a CCTV image of a man who we believe may have vital information in connection with this assault.

“We would ask him or anyone who recognises him to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact us via our website or call 101 quoting reference 43190012551, or if you wish to report anonymously you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111