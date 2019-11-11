Buckingham property evacuated by police after 'suspicious items' found on Kestrel Way

Thames Valley Police officers are currently at a property on Kestrel Way, Buckingham after suspicious items were found at a property there.

An area has been cordoned off and work is currently taking place to establish the nature of the items and to ensure that the scene is safe.

The property has been evacuated while this work is underway and members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

No one has been injured as a result of the incident.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the property earlier today in connection with an unrelated matter. He is currently in police custody.

A further update will be provided as soon as we are able to do so.