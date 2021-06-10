Bumbling Milton Keynes burglar who left his ID behind after victim chased him off is jailed for 21 months

Two MK men have been jailed for burglary after a householder caught them red-handed and punched one of them.

Paul Heywood, 43, of Eliot Close, Newport Pagnell, and Warren Heller, 35, of no fixed abode, both pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal.

At midday on September 1 last year they entered a property on Church Street in New Bradwell, Aylesbury Crown Court heard.

Paul Heywood

The owner of the property was upstairs when he heard voices in his back garden. He saw Heywood standing inside the gate passing a bottle of whiskey to Heller who was outside the gate., say police.

The owner of the property has ran out to the garden and grabbed Heywood by his coat. Heywood said, that “he would cut” the victim who then punched Heywood in the face.

Heywood wriggled out of the coat he was wearing and ran off. Inside the coat the victim found his property as well as the offender’s ID

They were both convicted at Ayelsbury Crown Court on 28 May 2021. Heller was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment on 30 May 2021, however Heywood failed to appear.

Warren Heller

He was subsequently arrested for failing to appear and was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment yesterday (Wednesday).