Bungling burglar jailed for multiple break-ins on same day in Milton Keynes area

A burglar who tried, but failed, to steal from a string of houses in one day has been jailed for eight years.

Patrick Doran, aged 46, went on a stealing spree on March 29 this year, Aylesbury Crown Court heard.

He targeted houses belonging to elderly people in Milton Keynes, Newtown Longville, Stoke Hammond and Leighton Buzzard.

In one property he stole a necklace, but in all the others he was disturbed by the occupiers.

When confronted by them, Doran made an excuse for his presence and left.

He was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment on Friday after pleading guilty to one count of burglary of dwelling and theft and four counts of burglary with intent to steal.

Doran was arrested on 30 March and charged the following day.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rachel Huggins based at Abingdon Police Station, said: “These burglaries were targeted at innocent people within our communities, often elderly residents.

"We will not tolerate such behaviour in our communities and we will always investigate incidents thoroughly and put offenders before the courts.

“We advise anyone to ensure they get ID from people knocking at their door and not let them into their house or to give them any money.