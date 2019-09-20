Burglar jailed after stealing television and bank cards from Milton Keynes home

A burglar has been jailed for more than three years after targeting a home in Milton Keynes.

On June 30 this year, Kevin Emery, 38, of Granby Court, Bletchley broke into a home in Bridgeford Court, stealing a television and bank cards.

Kevin Emery

He then used the stolen cards to fraudulently buy goods the following day.

Emery appearing in Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday, September 12, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and two counts of fraud.

He was sentenced to three years and 20 days in prison the next day.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Matt Acland, from Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am pleased Emery has been brought to justice.

“Police do not tolerate this behaviour and will robustly investigate the reports that we receive in order to bring offenders before the courts.”