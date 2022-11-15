Burglar who broke into Milton Keynes property and stabbed householder is sent to prison

A 26-year-old burglar who forced his way into a home and then stabbed the occupant has been jailed for six years.

James Quinn, from Lewisham in London, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated burglary and one count of attempting to cause wounding with intent at Amersham Crown Court.

On 30 November last year, Quinn forced his way into a property in Stacey Avenue, Wolverton and stabbed the victim before leaving, say police.

James Quinn

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Matthew Hodgetts-Tate, based in the Priority Crime Team at Milton Keynes Police Station said: “Aggravated Burglary and attempted GBH are both serious offences which have not only have affected the victim and his family but have also affected the wider community.”