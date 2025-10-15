Burglars attempt to steal ATM at Milton Keynes High Street bank as police call on witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Nationwide bank in Olney, Milton Keynes. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Burglars caused significant damage when they attempted to steal an ATM at a High Street bank in Milton Keynes - police are appealing for witnesses.

A burglary took place at Nationwide bank on High Street, Olney in the early hours of Wednesday, October 15.

A green telehandler was used to force entry into the property.

The culprits caused significant damage while attempting to steal an ATM.

Thames Valley Police are investigating the crime, but have no physical descriptions of the offenders at this stage.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Samantha La Jeune said: “We’re appealing to anyone who may have information, CCTV, or dash-cam footage relating to this burglary to please contact us.

“Several vehicles drove past the bank while the burglary was happening, including lorries and milkmen, so please review your dash-cam footage in case it has captured anything that may help us.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we’ve increased patrols in the area and our neighbourhood teams are actively engaging with residents to listen to concerns and help ensure people feel safe so please speak to a uniformed officer if you have any concerns.”

You can report information by calling 101 quoting ref 43250525929 or reporting it online through the Thames Valley Police website.