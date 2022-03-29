The burglars, one of whom was armed with a pole, struck in Favell Drive on Furzton at 9.30pm on Friday.

One of them entered the bedroom of a woman in her thirties, and demanded gold and money.

They also struck the victim with a pole, while another occupant at the house had a gold chain pulled from her neck.

Police are seeking witnesses

The offenders also found a couple of jewellery boxes from which they removed the gold jewellery.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses to the aggravated burglary and have asked for anyone with information to contact them.

The offender with the pole is described as a white man, aged between 18 and 22-years-old and approximately 6ft tall with short brown hair.

He was wearing a scarf over the bottom half of his face, a black hooded top with a blue fleece over the top, black jogging bottoms and blue surgical gloves on his hands.

There are no descriptions of the other three offenders.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Matthew Hodgetts-Tate, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who has information about what happened to please come forward.

He said nyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting the crime reference 43220130684.