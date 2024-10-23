Burglars break into village house in Milton Keynes and grab keys to steal all three of the family's cars

Police are seeking witnesses to a triple car theft in Milton Keynes

Middle-of-the-night burglars broke into a house and drove off with all three of the family’s cars this week.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the burglary, which happened at 2am on Monday on Watling Street in Little Brickhill.

They say the offenders gained access to the house through the rear and found three sets of car keys.

These were were used to steal a grey Range Rover Sport, a black Range Rover SVR and an electric blue Toyota Hilux.

Investigating officer DC Christopher Smart, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and who believes they may have witnessed, or have doorbell footage, of the offenders driving away to please get in touch with TVP.”

I’d also like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage to contact us.”

You can make a a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240506694. Or, for anonymity, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.