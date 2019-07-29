Burglars caught on camera breaking into Milton Keynes racing centre

Two thieves broke into several businesses in Stacey Bushes on Saturday morning, including the popular Simply Race centre.

At around 5am on Saturday July 27, two men were caught on CCTV breaking into the motorsport simulation centre, spending around six minutes inside, looking for items to steal.

"Thankfully due to our great security features we are able to stay fully operational and can continue to trade," Simply Race wrote on Facebook afterwards.

The thieves drove a black Saab estate, which had its number plates covered, with video showing the thieves breaking in through the front door by breaking the window.

Thames Valley Police said: "Thames Valley Police is aware of reports of businesses being broken into at the Stacey Bushes Trading Estate, Milton Keynes on Saturday, 27 June.

"An investigation is being carried out. Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101."

Simply Race was broken into on Saturday morning

Damaged cause to Simply Race