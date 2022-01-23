Burglars hold woman at knifepoint during terrifying incident in Milton Keynes

Police are searching for two burglars who barged into a woman's home and held her at knifepoint.

The men struck at around 12.55am on Thursday at an address on Milburn Avenue on Oldbrook.

They rang the intercom to enter the property but once inside they threatened the female occupant with a knife until she handed over money.

Do you recognise these men?

The men then left the property.

Police have today released CCTV images two men they would like to speak to, and also a picture of a car the burglars were believed to have used.

Detective Inspector James Horseman, of the Priority Crime Team based at Milton Keynes police station: “I would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in these images to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this assault.

“I also want anyone who recognises the car pictured to also get in touch."

The getaway car

He added: "Anyone with information about this incident should also call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220027963.

“I would urge residents of Oldbrook in close proximity to Milburn Avenue to review any private CCTV to identify person or vehicles of potential interest to this enquiry. I would also like to secure any dash camera footage from vehicles on the night of the incident, between 12.30am and 1.30am in the Oldbrook and H6 Childs Way estates.