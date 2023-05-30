Burglars take cash and jewellery after breaking into house safe near Milton Keynes

Detectives investigating a burglary in Aspley Heath are appealing to the public for information.

On Saturday, May 20, between 4pm and 4.30pm, a property in Heath Lane was broken into via a bedroom window, and a safe containing cash and jewellery was stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Constable Kevin Howes said: "This burglary took place in broad daylight, and we are appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen something to come forward.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 20, between 4pm and 4.30pm, in Heath Lane

"We are particularly interested in any unfamiliar vehicles parked nearby or individuals acting suspiciously.

"Alternatively, if you have any CCTV, doorbell, or even dashcam footage that may assist our investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement