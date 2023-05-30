News you can trust since 1981
Burglars take cash and jewellery after breaking into house safe near Milton Keynes

The incident happened during the middle of the day
By Clare Turner
Published 30th May 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:10 BST

Detectives investigating a burglary in Aspley Heath are appealing to the public for information.

On Saturday, May 20, between 4pm and 4.30pm, a property in Heath Lane was broken into via a bedroom window, and a safe containing cash and jewellery was stolen.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes said: "This burglary took place in broad daylight, and we are appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen something to come forward.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 20, between 4pm and 4.30pm, in Heath LaneThe incident happened on Saturday, May 20, between 4pm and 4.30pm, in Heath Lane
"We are particularly interested in any unfamiliar vehicles parked nearby or individuals acting suspiciously.

"Alternatively, if you have any CCTV, doorbell, or even dashcam footage that may assist our investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with info should call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 40/26738/23.