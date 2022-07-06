Busy burglars raid five rural properties in one night in Milton Keynes villages

Overnight there were five different burglaries on farms around Olney, in the areas of Newton Blossomville and Clifton Reynes.

They all happened between 9pm yesterday (Tuesday) and 7am this morning, say police, who have now launched an appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious.

Farm machinery that was stolen includes a bright green Merlo 347 Telehandler and a red Honda Quadbike.

Police are seeking witnesses

Investigating officer Sergeant Chris Ruff, part of the rural taskforce, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in this area during this time or driving past and witnessed anything, or have dash cam footage, to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220296429.