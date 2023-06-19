Busy Primark store evacuated by armed police as yet another stabbing takes place in Milton Keynes

Terrified shoppers were evacuated from the city centre’s Primark store as armed officers swooped to arrest a suspect thought to be carrying a knife following another stabbing in MK.

The drama happened on Saturday afternoon – a peak time for shoppers – immediately after a teenager was stabbed on nearby Bradwell Common.

It was the fourth stabbing to take place on Milton Keynes streets this month.

Primark at the centre:mk was evacuated as armed police swooped

Police say the 17-year-old was attacked by a group and was taken to hospital afterwards.

A search was launched after at least one of the group member fled the scene. This caused armed officers to swoop at Primark just after 2pm and the store was hastily evacuated.

One shopper told the Citizen: “I was in Primark with my 11-year-old son when four SWAT teams rushed in an filled the first floor changing rooms.

“Before we knew it there was a stampede and everyone was evacuated from the store.”

Shoppers were not told what was going on. Another said: “It was terrifying. We had no idea what was happening. One minute we were peacefully shopping and the next we were surrounded by police with guns.”

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the incident, said a police spokesman.

A Section 60 stop and search order was put in place following the stabbing. It is the third such order to be imposed in MK since the beginning of June.

