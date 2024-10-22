Cab driver is fined for refusing to take blind passenger and his guide dog in Milton Keynes

It's against the law for cab drivers to refuse to take an assistance dog

A city cab driver is paying the price for refusing to allow a blind passenger and his guide dog in his vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Krishnasamy Ananthan pleaded guilty to the offence and was this week ordered by Milton Keynes magistrates to pay a total of £324 in fines and costs.

His licence will now be reviewed by Buckinghamshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court found he acted deliberately in not picking up the passenger with his assistance dog. Magistrates concluded that the booking would have shown that there was a guide dog accompanying the victim, who is blind, and that the driver could have known that before accepting the fare.

This meant there was opportunity to reject the fare in advance if he had a medical reason for doing so.

Mr Ananthan’s fine was £135 and he was ordered to pay a £135 towards trial costs plus a victim surcharge of £54.

The city’s Cabinet member for Regulatory Services, Cllr Mick Legg, said: “Refusing to take passengers with assistance dogs is not only illegal, but also deeply discriminatory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" Everyone has the right to access the same services and I hope this case serves as a reminder that all taxi drivers are expected to comply with the law and accommodate passengers according to their needs.”

The law states assistance dogs must be allowed to travel on any form of transport if their owners has an impairment affecting their mobility or dexterity, or if they have epilepsy.

If a driver has an exemption certificate on medical groudns, they must have a ‘notice of exemption’ on their vehicle windscreen.