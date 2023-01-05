Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary.

Hayden Lewis, aged 19 from Milton Keynes, is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in the Fullers Slade area on 20 November 2022.

Advertisement

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Have you seen Hayden Lewis?

Hayden is white, around 5ft 9ins tall, slim build, with dark brown waved short untidy hair, thin moustache and a beard.

He is known to frequent Fullers Slade, Springfield, Bradwell Common and Oakgrove.

Advertisement

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hazel Grant, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Hayden Lewis in connection with this incident.

“We would ask anyone who sees him not to approach him but call 999 quoting reference 43220522979, or if you have information as to his whereabouts please call 101 quoting the same reference.

Advertisement