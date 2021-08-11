Call 999 if you see this wanted man in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted in connection with a large scale disorder in Milton Keynes.

They want to speak to Morgan Smith, aged 19, from Milton Keynes, about an incident that took place outside Revolutions at the Xscape in Central Milton Keynes on Sunday 1 August.

At around 4.20am that day, a large-scale disorder took place, during which a bladed weapon is believed to have been used. There have not been any arrests in connection with this incident.

No one sustained any injuries.

Investigating officer PC Stephanie Craig from Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would appeal to anyone who has seen Smith, or has information on his whereabouts.

“He is known to frequent the Westcroft Shopping District and the surrounding estates, Central Milton Keynes and also Netherfield.