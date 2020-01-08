Call 999 immediately if you see either of these men in Milton Keynes after string of burglaries

Police are searching for these two men after a string of burglaries from the homes of elderly and vulnerable people across Milton Keynes.

Ben Tompkins (left) Kristopher Barfoot are both aged 36 and live in MK. They are known to frequent Bletchley, Netherfield and Coffee Hall.

Tomkins (left) and Barfoot should not be approached

But people are warned not to approach them, but to call 999 if they see them.

Police want to speak to them about a number of burglaries that took place during November and December.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Paddy Navin said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Barfoot and Tompkins as we believe they have been targeting vulnerable and elderly people, entering their homes and stealing items from them.

“We would ask anyone who sees them to please not approach them but please call 999 quoting reference 43190401636.

“Additionally if you have information as to where Barfoot and Tompkins might be we would ask you to call. Or if you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."