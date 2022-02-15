Call for more CCTV cameras on streets to curb knife crime in Milton Keynes

Conservative councillors are calling for £200,000 to be spent on mobile CCTV cameras to curb knife crime on the streets of MK.

They also want to see bleed control kits rolled out all over the borough so that victim's lives can be saved.

The councillors are asking for a last-minute amendment to be made to the council's official budget, which is due to be decided tomorrow (Wednesday).

There should be more CCTV cameras on the streets of MK, say Tory councillors

Their move comes after another young man died on Friday of a stab wound in MK. It was the the third fatal stabbing in the borough in less than seven weeks.

Part of the Tories' proposal is a £200,000 budget amendment that would provide an additional 19 mobile-CCTV cameras designed to target anti-social behaviour hotspots and deter crime in local communities.

A review of the effectiveness of CCTV in 2014 showed that additional CCTV has a “modest but significant impact on crime” and provides effective “crime prevention", they say.

Another study showed that crime decreased by up to 20% in places with CCTV compared to those without, with drug-related crimes decreasing the most.

The Conservatives are also continuing their campaign for the rollout of bleed-control kits at venues in MK. The kits are specialist first aid kits that include items such as a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket can be the difference between life and death for victims of knife crime.

Cllr Alex Walker, leader of the Conservative group, said: “The tragic events of last week lay bare the increasing problem of knife crime in our communities and our thoughts are with the young person’s family and friends at this time.